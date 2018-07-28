Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $301,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,411.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,544,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,322,000 after buying an additional 1,516,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,157,000 after buying an additional 648,807 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,296.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 504,754 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,305,000 after purchasing an additional 301,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $124.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

