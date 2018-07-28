Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 26.6% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 23.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla opened at $297.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $430.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.14.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.