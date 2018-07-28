Integra Lifesciences (IART) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $74.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IART. BTIG Research started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. 1,935,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,154. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 69,871 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $4,439,603.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,438,367 shares in the company, valued at $91,393,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,254. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

