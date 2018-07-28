Integra Lifesciences (IART) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IART. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $74.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 69,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $4,439,603.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,438,367 shares in the company, valued at $91,393,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,976 shares of company stock worth $16,785,254. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $3,660,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 426,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

