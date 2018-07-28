Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 52,238 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $57.93 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

