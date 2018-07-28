Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in J M Smucker by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in J M Smucker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in J M Smucker by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in J M Smucker by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in J M Smucker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of SJM opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,292.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $55,047.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,766.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.