Insulet Co. (PODD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 75.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Insulet by 312.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $92,064.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $3,875,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $83.30 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Insulet to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.