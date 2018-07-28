Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.34). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($5.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, major shareholder Amzak Health Investors, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Jandrich acquired 2,050 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,800 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSP traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 179,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,151. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

