Insider Selling: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) VP Sells 3,834 Shares of Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A opened at $21.86 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

