Insider Selling: PTC Inc (PTC) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $24,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PTC stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $15,939,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PTC
PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
