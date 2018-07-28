Insider Selling: PTC Inc (PTC) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $24,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTC stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on PTC to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $113.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $15,939,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

