Insider Selling: Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Clark opened at $108.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.