Insider Selling: Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kimberly Clark opened at $108.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
