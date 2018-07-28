Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) EVP Sells $372,703.52 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.46, for a total transaction of $372,703.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Curet Myriam sold 8,078 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.56, for a total transaction of $3,809,261.68.

ISRG opened at $519.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.89 and a 12-month high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vetr cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.97.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

