Insider Selling: Intel Co. (INTC) EVP Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Intel by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 302,961 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 136,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

