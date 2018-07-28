Insider Selling: HNI Corp (HNI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $42,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. HNI had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,201,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,252,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,021,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

