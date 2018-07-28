Insider Selling: Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) CFO Sells $172,440.96 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $172,440.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences opened at $17.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.49.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

