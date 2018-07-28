Insider Buying: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Purchases $16,643.20 in Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams acquired 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Gregg Williams acquired 24,476 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $40,874.92.

On Thursday, July 19th, Gregg Williams acquired 22,760 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $38,919.60.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Gregg Williams acquired 25,575 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $45,523.50.

On Thursday, June 14th, Gregg Williams acquired 35,235 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $64,480.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams acquired 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams purchased 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams purchased 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $51,645.75.

On Friday, June 1st, Gregg Williams purchased 25,355 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $50,456.45.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gregg Williams purchased 12,350 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $24,453.00.

Second Sight Medical Products opened at $1.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.16. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. equities research analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

