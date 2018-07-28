Insider Buying: Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Major Shareholder Purchases 266,667 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) major shareholder Fund Iv Gp L.P. Omega acquired 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $15.00 on Friday. Replimune Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

