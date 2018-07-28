Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Purchases £43,751.70 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Philip R. Hampton bought 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,553.40 ($20.56) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.84) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($23.56) to GBX 1,790 ($23.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,533.82 ($20.30).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

