Inovalon (INOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Inovalon has set its FY18 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inovalon traded down $0.15, hitting $10.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 254,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $1,169,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,842.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 36,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $366,427.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207. 50.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

