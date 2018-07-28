Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

INNT stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,923.83%. sell-side analysts forecast that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.