Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87,357 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 614,806 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.72 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $702,126.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $28,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

