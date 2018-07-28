Infinera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (INFN)

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the average volume of 535 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Infinera by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,092,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Infinera traded down $0.49, hitting $8.41, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.35. Infinera has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

