Infinera (INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.87. Infinera shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 42341 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.39 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Get Infinera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1,721.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 21.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1,021.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.