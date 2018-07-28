Infinera (INFN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.34.
Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 4,921,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,994. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
