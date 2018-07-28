Infinera (INFN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 4,921,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,994. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

