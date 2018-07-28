Imperial Oil Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Shares of Imperial Oil opened at C$43.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.64.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

