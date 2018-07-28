Imperial Oil Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
Shares of Imperial Oil opened at C$43.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.91.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
