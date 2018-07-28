Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $140.21 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $134.66 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 167,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

