Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $134.66 and a one year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.