Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Given a $166.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $166.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works opened at $140.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $134.66 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after buying an additional 874,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,232,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,349,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after buying an additional 431,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.