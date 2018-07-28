II-VI (IIVI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 383,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.14. II-VI has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $7,064,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $2,045,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in II-VI by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

