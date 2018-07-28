IHS Markit (INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,077,903 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 29th total of 8,088,346 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,808,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IHS Markit opened at $53.36 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.31.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,928,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,682.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,828,850. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 138,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 321,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

