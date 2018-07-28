Ignition (IC) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $428,463.00 and $1,688.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00006454 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00324695 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006191 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00064643 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 865,710 coins and its circulating supply is 810,386 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

