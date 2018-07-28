IG Group (IGG) Raised to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) to an add rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 980 ($12.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 931 ($12.32).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of IG Group to an under review rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 993 ($13.14).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.86) on Tuesday. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.50 ($11.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 33.51 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $9.69.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.