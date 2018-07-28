IDEX’s (IEX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.48. IDEX has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $152.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $13,636,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,863 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,577,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,849,000 after acquiring an additional 238,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 738,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.