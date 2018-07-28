Iberiabank Corp Purchases 2,202 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,955.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Raymond James cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

