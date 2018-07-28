Iberiabank Corp Acquires 1,224 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,034,698,000 after buying an additional 192,139 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,272,094 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,953,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,183,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,142,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock opened at $502.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

