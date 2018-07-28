Ian G. Smith Sells 6,650 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $258,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CARG stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 342.83. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,522,000 after purchasing an additional 466,106 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 321.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

