Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $357,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at $1,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $348,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

