Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Receives $133.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

HUBB stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 383,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

