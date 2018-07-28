Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $121.93 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 193.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 23.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.