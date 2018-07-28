HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $5.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $22.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $23.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.12 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 338.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.83.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.