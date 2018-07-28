Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $569,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, July 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $560,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $571,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $556,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $512,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $441,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $444,900.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $22.04 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 12.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 251,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Yext by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yext by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.