Hovde Group Downgrades Community Bank System (CBU) to Market Perform

Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBU. ValuEngine raised Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System opened at $64.21 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.75%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $292,695.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $297,509.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $1,923,835. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.