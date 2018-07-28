Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 410 ($5.43) price objective on the stock.

Hotel Chocolat Group traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23), reaching GBX 347.50 ($4.60), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 230,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,442. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.36).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, and wine and spirits.

