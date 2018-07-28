Horizon Bancorp’s (HBNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.67 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.42.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp remained flat at $$21.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 119,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,866. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $793.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $339,901.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,617.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $100,507.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,861.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,373 shares of company stock valued at $530,533. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.