Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Horizon Bancorp remained flat at $$21.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 3,084 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $100,507.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,861.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 11,387 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $339,901.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,617.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,373 shares of company stock valued at $530,533. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 115.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $386,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

