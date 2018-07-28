HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million.

HopFed Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from HopFed Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

In related news, CFO Billy C. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of HopFed Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $30,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

