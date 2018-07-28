Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Increased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $24,585,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

