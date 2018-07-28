HomeStreet Inc (HMST) EVP Edward Schultz Sells 11,644 Shares

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HMST opened at $29.35 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $813.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 274,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.