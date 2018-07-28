Holders Technology plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 (HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Holders Technology traded up GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 48 ($0.64), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Holders Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 28.07 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.58).
About Holders Technology
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.