Holders Technology plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 (HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Holders Technology traded up GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 48 ($0.64), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Holders Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 28.07 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.58).

About Holders Technology

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through PCB and LED segments. It also distributes LED-related components, semi assembled light modules, LED lighting products, and other lighting solutions for the lighting and industrial markets.

