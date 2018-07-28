Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,866,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $488,784,000 after purchasing an additional 539,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,964,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $463,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,448. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Express has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.